NEVISON, DONALD BRUCE 1966 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his mother Doreen, brother Doug and sister-in-law Janice (Young) and his nieces Colleen, Holly and Maggie. Predeceased by his father James. In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be a reception at a later date to celebrate his life. Our family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and his palliative care team. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019