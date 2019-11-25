NIVEN, DONALD BRUCE Passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on November 17, 2019 in his 87th year after a brave battle. Bruce is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wendy (Turner), sister Barbara (late Alfred), sister-in-law June (late Clifford). Loved father of Peter (wife Sylvia), Stuart, Ian (Miranda), Alison (Desmond). Loved grandfather of Jocelyn (husband Arman), Shaughnessy (Nash), Geoffrey (Tayler), Hunter (Mark), and great-grandfather of Zane. Adored grandpa to Pepe the Chihuahua. Dear uncle and great- uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Monday, December 2nd from 1:00 p.m. until time of celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Canadian Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Lemonville United Church. A second service will be held in Morin Heights, Quebec in spring 2020.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019