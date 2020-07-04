1/
MacKENZIE, Donald C. Kind Loving Faithful and Good Don went peacefully into the presence of his Lord, June 27, 2020. He was always there for us to lend a hand, listen and encourage. We love him and will miss him deeply. We are so grateful to the staff of Chartwell Trilogy for their patient care for Don in his last months and days. Now Don is with his wife Rebecca (nee Lewis), his mother Louise (nee McCuiag) and his father Cedric. Don leaves behind his children Marion, Gordon and Timothy (Tess); grandchildren Clayton, Melanie, Chloe, Danielle and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Micheal, Gracelyn, Alex, Sophia and Sommer. Services post-COVID.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
