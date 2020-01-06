Home

DONALD CAMERON CAMPBELL

DONALD CAMERON CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, DONALD CAMERON Peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the age of 81, Don passed away at Mackenzie Health. Born November 7, 1938 in Glasgow, Scotland. Immigrated to Canada in 1956. Worked in Oshawa and Peterborough before joining the Queens Own Rifles Infantry. Worked for 35 years for Canada Post. Don retired to become "Mr. Mom" to Shauna and Cameron. For nearly 20 years, he enjoyed volunteering at O.M. Mackillop P.S. and the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church. He was married to Lynda Mae Watson, mother of Donald and Stephen. Then married Deborah Campbell, mother of Shauna, Cameron, Christopher and Amanda Murray. Visitation to be held at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church, 10066 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on January 8, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held January 9th, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
