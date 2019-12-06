Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Donald Campbell BROWN. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

BROWN, Dr. Donald Campbell November 20, 1925 – December 2, 2019 WWII Veteran, RCAF Navigator Born in Toronto, son of Jack and Wilma Brown and brother to Margaret (late Thorby) and Bruce (Aino). Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean, of nearly 64 years. Most loving and supportive father to Catherine (Bill), Susan, Marilyn (Robert) and Elizabeth (Mario). Proud Grandpa of Mary (Oliver), Laura (Adam), Emily (Robert), Liane, Jocelyne and Tristan. Blessed great-grandpa of four little boys. He will also be greatly missed by his extended family. Dad was a WWII veteran of the RCAF serving as a Navigator. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and enjoyed a long career as a radiologist in several GTA hospitals. Dad raised his family in a close-knit neighbourhood in Mississauga, where he created many long-lasting friendships. Outside of his busy professional life, Dad was a devoted family man and a kind, considerate friend. He was a passionate reader and historian, classical music/opera lover, Ham radio operator, occasional golfer and avid bridge player. Dad's character was grounded in his strong faith and values. He was a longtime United Church member and active community volunteer. He was a Rotarian for more than 40 years and lived the Rotary motto of "service above self". Dad will be remembered for his integrity, unconditional love and support, his warm smile and "sparkling eyes", a great sense of humour and his thoughtfulness. He was a rare breed and a true gentleman and will be missed. Visitation will be at Turner & Porter (Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel) 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy), on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 3 p.m., with visitation 1 hour before. Reception to follow. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their compassionate, skilled care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to either the Sunnybrook Foundation (Veteran's Comfort Fund) www.sunnybrook.ca/foundation or Doctors Without Borders.



BROWN, Dr. Donald Campbell November 20, 1925 – December 2, 2019 WWII Veteran, RCAF Navigator Born in Toronto, son of Jack and Wilma Brown and brother to Margaret (late Thorby) and Bruce (Aino). Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean, of nearly 64 years. Most loving and supportive father to Catherine (Bill), Susan, Marilyn (Robert) and Elizabeth (Mario). Proud Grandpa of Mary (Oliver), Laura (Adam), Emily (Robert), Liane, Jocelyne and Tristan. Blessed great-grandpa of four little boys. He will also be greatly missed by his extended family. Dad was a WWII veteran of the RCAF serving as a Navigator. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and enjoyed a long career as a radiologist in several GTA hospitals. Dad raised his family in a close-knit neighbourhood in Mississauga, where he created many long-lasting friendships. Outside of his busy professional life, Dad was a devoted family man and a kind, considerate friend. He was a passionate reader and historian, classical music/opera lover, Ham radio operator, occasional golfer and avid bridge player. Dad's character was grounded in his strong faith and values. He was a longtime United Church member and active community volunteer. He was a Rotarian for more than 40 years and lived the Rotary motto of "service above self". Dad will be remembered for his integrity, unconditional love and support, his warm smile and "sparkling eyes", a great sense of humour and his thoughtfulness. He was a rare breed and a true gentleman and will be missed. Visitation will be at Turner & Porter (Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel) 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy), on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 3 p.m., with visitation 1 hour before. Reception to follow. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their compassionate, skilled care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to either the Sunnybrook Foundation (Veteran's Comfort Fund) www.sunnybrook.ca/foundation or Doctors Without Borders. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close