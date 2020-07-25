CAMERON, Donald Charles B Com. CFA May 22, 1923 – June 25, 2020 Donald Charles Cameron passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 97 years. Loving husband of the late Anne Cameron (nee Paynter); Loving father to Donald (Michelle), the late Bruce, and Jean (the late Paul); Adoring grandfather "Pa" to Heather (Nick), Hilary, Daniel, Laura, Mitchell, Spencer, Karen, Robert (Rebecca) and Theresa (Robert); great-grandfather "Pa" to Kyle, Zachary, Hailey, Lennon, Marlowe, Evelyn, and Niccolo; great-great-grandfather "Pa" to Aurora. He was the brother-in-law of the late Austin and Carmel Paynter, and Uncle Don to Lynn, Susan, Gerard, Ken, and Louise, their spouses, children, and children's children. The Patriarch of five generations, Don was born in the small Ottawa Valley town of Chesterville, ON in 1923. He lived the first nine years of his life in Brooklyn, NY, where his father worked in the financial business. At the height of the Great Depression, the family returned to Canada in 1932, where they lived in Montreal for two years. In 1934, the family settled back in Chesterville where Don completed his primary studies and attended Chesterville High School. He would often reflect on those Chesterville days as some of the best in his life. Following high school, he attended Queen's University in Kingston, ON, where he met his future wife, Lila Anne Paynter, and earned his Bachelor of Commerce Degree, graduating in 1946. Don joined Jones Heward and Company Limited in Montreal in 1946 as a research analyst, and would spend his entire working career with the firm. Don and Anne were married in 1948 and began their family through the 1950s. Montreal was an exciting and vibrant city in those days, and the family thrived, with happy memories of summer cottaging in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, Expo 67, the summer Olympics of 1976, and trailer camping in the Maritimes. During this time, Don's career at Jones Heward also thrived. He became President of the firm in 1966, and Deputy Chairman in 1975. He served as a Director on many Boards both in Canada and the United States. He was a Governor of the Montreal Stock Exchange (1970-1973), and a Member of the Investment Committee at Queen's University. He was particularly proud of being among the first in Canada to earn his Chartered Financial Analyst Degree from the University of Virginia in 1965. In 1977, after more than thirty years in Montreal, work took Don and Anne to Toronto to oversee and develop the operations of the firm there, and eventually the sale of Jones Heward to Burns Frye. After 38 years with Jones Heward, Don retired in 1984, settling in King City, ON where he lived happily with his wife Anne. They travelled extensively, and established the King City home as a family hub, hosting all manner of family events, including the family famous annual winter carnival. Following a brief illness, Anne passed away in February 2007 after almost 60 years together. Don relocated to Roseglen Village in Port Hope, Ontario, where he lived happily for the past thirteen years and was very grateful for his life there. Don will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family, his many friends, and all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions dictated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, only immediate family were able to gather for a short Religious Ceremony, followed by Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will be holding a Memorial Mass Ceremony and Celebration of Life in Don's honour at a later date. In Don's memory, the family suggests donations be made to "Community Care Northumberland", a charity near and dear to his heart. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com