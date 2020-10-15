1/
Donald Charles COVELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COVELL, Donald Charles October 25, 1937 - October 12, 2020 On October 12, 2020, at 82, surrounded by his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and his sister, Donald Charles Covell passed away peacefully at home. Don leaves behind his wife, Leona Mae, his daughters, Deborah, Pamela (Bruce), and son Scott (Francoise), grandchildren Kelsey, Lauren (Jonny), Quinn, Emma and Jack, his sister Marie (Doug) and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Born in Toronto, Don's authentic and engaging character led him to a successful career in sales, while his bride poured her energy into the family home raising three kids first in Sudbury, and then on to Barrie where they lived for 50 years. Our dad was truly a legend; his joke telling is renowned among all who knew and loved him, and his song and dance were a sound and sight to behold. But it's his positive personality, his generosity, fair-mindedness, zest for adventure, and his appreciation of the simple things in life we will remember most. Your children will take care of your "darling" now, so you have time to do all of that and hang around in our hearts forever. Go Leafs Go! Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Don will take place at a later date. Online condolences at: www.marshallwdrivercremationandburialservice.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved