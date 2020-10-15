COVELL, Donald Charles October 25, 1937 - October 12, 2020 On October 12, 2020, at 82, surrounded by his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and his sister, Donald Charles Covell passed away peacefully at home. Don leaves behind his wife, Leona Mae, his daughters, Deborah, Pamela (Bruce), and son Scott (Francoise), grandchildren Kelsey, Lauren (Jonny), Quinn, Emma and Jack, his sister Marie (Doug) and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Born in Toronto, Don's authentic and engaging character led him to a successful career in sales, while his bride poured her energy into the family home raising three kids first in Sudbury, and then on to Barrie where they lived for 50 years. Our dad was truly a legend; his joke telling is renowned among all who knew and loved him, and his song and dance were a sound and sight to behold. But it's his positive personality, his generosity, fair-mindedness, zest for adventure, and his appreciation of the simple things in life we will remember most. Your children will take care of your "darling" now, so you have time to do all of that and hang around in our hearts forever. Go Leafs Go! Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Don will take place at a later date. Online condolences at: www.marshallwdrivercremationandburialservice.ca