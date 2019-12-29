DICKSON, DONALD CHARLES Passed away Dec 26, 2019, in his 101st year. Beloved husband to Isabel for more than 60 years. Loving father to his children, Jim Dickson (Corrine), Diane Dickson-Kailan (Mike) and Lynn Cross. Adoring grandfather to Adrienne (Jim), Jesse (Stephanie), Evan and Ean. Great-grandfather to Alice and Lilly. The family will be holding a private service, as Don would want to be remembered by all his friends and family as he was at his 100th birthday celebration held on October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beach United Church or Scarborough Health Network-Centenary Site.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019