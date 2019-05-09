Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD CHESTER DUNCAN. View Sign Service Information Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel 290 First Street Midland , ON L4R 3N9 (705)-526-6551 Obituary

DUNCAN, DONALD CHESTER Passed away peacefully with his family at his side May 1, 2019 in his 88th year, at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Don was born in Midland, Ontario and had a lifelong career with Canadian Pacific Police. He worked throughout Ontario, mainly in Toronto, and retired in 1989 back to Midland. Don loved playing "the tough guy" on the exterior, but he really had a heart of gold and helped many people throughout his life! Parents were Chester and Lulu Duncan of 5th Street in Midland. He was also predeceased by his sister Dorothea Duncan R.N. and companion Joan Miller. Lovingly remembered by his cousin "Sister" Nancy Chambers (nee Argue) and her family, and also his many friends. A heart felt thank you to the special staff at Tiffin House for ongoing care and friendship over the last 5 years. As per Don's request there is no service, we would appreciate you remembering him when you sip a glass of scotch with friends, as he always loved to do. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and will be accepted by Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, 705-526-6551. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at

