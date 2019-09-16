RICHARDS, CPA, DONALD CLARKE Surrounded by love, Don passed away at home in Cambridge on September l2, 2019 at the age of 84. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn for 60 years. Loving father of three sons and three daughters-in-law: Greg and Carla, Graham and Judy, Drew and Ellen. Seven grandchildren brought joy to his life: Stacey, William, Jamie, Alyssa, Sarah, Penny, Benjamin. Don was a longtime member of the Church of Christ the King, Etobicoke serving as a Warden and member of the choir. He enjoyed being at the cottage and coaching minor hockey. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 520 Ellis Rd., Cambridge, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 p.m., with the family receiving guests from 1 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined. If you wish, donations could be made to the Alzheimer Society or St. James Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019