CURRIE, DONALD Peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, Donald Currie, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of Mary Innis. Loving father of Leslie and Jason (Diana). Cherished grandfather of William, Julian, Maeva and Innis. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Tuesday, October 22nd afternoon from 2 – 4 and evening 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, October 23rd at 2 p.m. Interment Providence Cemetery, Caledon. Reception to follow at Royal Ambassador Banquet Hall. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Bethell Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 75, Inglewood, L7C 3L6. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2019