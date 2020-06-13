CARSON, DONALD EARL It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of Mr. Donald Earl Carson, who passed away peacefully at home in Cobourg, Ontario, in his 74th year, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Don was a proud veteran of the Vietnam conflict with The United States Army 3rd Brigade 82nd ABN DIV., 82nd ABN DIV C. O Rangers 75th INF (LRRP) and the 82nd ABN DIV LT INF BDE 199th MP's and a retired Ontario Provincial Police Detective Constable. Predeceaced by his parents Jack and Carmel Leona Carson (Coreau) and his brother John (Susan). Don is survived by his spouse of 30 years Colleen Neumann and his stepchildren Penny and Michael (Lisa) Neumann and his grandchildren Andie and Alaina. Don is also survived by his children, Paul (Kim), Kim (Tricia), Bradley (Marie) and Nicole (Jason), his grandchildren Hannah, Brooklyn, Mackenzie, Austin, William and Gavin and his brothers Dennis (Anne) and Brian (Sandra). As per Don's wishes, his ashes were directly interred in the Carson family plot at the Barrie Union Cemetery in Barrie, Ontario. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family has requested in lieu of flowers, charitable donations to: OPP Youth Foundation, 777 Memorial Ave., Orillia, ON L3V 7V3 www.oppyouthfoundation.ca. www.rossfuneralchapel.com A Hui Ho K?kou M?lama Pono. ("Take care, until we meet again")
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.