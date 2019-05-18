PATTISON, DONALD EDGAR "DANNY" Suddenly at Huntsville and District Hospital, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Danny Pattison, in his 66th year, beloved companion of Gina Newhall. Dear brother of Paul and Grace, Barry and Betty, Bob (predeceased) and Elaine and Marty. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Grace Pattison. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-906-3477, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of memorial service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Danny was a proud member of Millwright Local 2309, Toronto with 40 years of dedicated service. Donations in Danny's memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019