ANDREW, DONALD EDWARD November 23, 1931 - January 3, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald Andrew, who leaves this world to his wife Margaret Anderson; his four children Edward Andrew (Liz), Margot Andrew-Anderson, Cindy Andrew (John) and William Andrew (Heather); grandchildren Clifford, Byron and Gareth Andrew, Matthew and Lauren Stackhouse, Tyler Anderson, and Liam and Marlowe Andrew; and his sister Lois Andrew, sister-in-law Norma and nephew Malcolm. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur, nephew Bruce and parents Thomas William and Grace Hilda (Grimmer). Born in Toronto, Don knew he was part of the lucky generation. He attended North Toronto Collegiate Institute and studied engineering at the University of Toronto (B.A.Sc., 1954). As the first person in his family to attend university, he cherished his association with U of T and later served as 5T4 Class President and for 10 years was a member of the Engineering Alumni Association, including two years as chair. He was later elected to the university's governing council, and in 2017 was recognized with the Malcolm F. McGrath Alumni Achievement Award. Not long after graduating, Don started his own company, Andrew Paving and Engineering, from the basement of his family home, turning it into a signature player in southern Ontario construction for the next half century. Among his most cherished projects were the Blue Jays' first home at Exhibition Place, the expansion of Sunnybrook Hospital and the extension of the TTC subway along Sheppard Avenue. Don was a founding member of the Toronto Area Road Builders Association, and later helped transform if from a small group focussed on labour agreements to a Canadian leader in business-union relations, with a special focus on skills development. Don served as president of the association for five years, and in 2008 was named its first-ever honorary lifetime member. Don was a longtime champion of Canadian football, and from 1978-88 was a director of the College Bowl, which during his term as chairman, from 1980-82, was renamed the Vanier Cup. He was also an active supporter of Ontario alpine ski racing, as an early member and director of the Georgian Peaks and Craigleith Ski Clubs in Collingwood, where his children and grandchildren raced competitively. Don was able to spend his final weeks much like he spent his life, with many family and friends and few complaints. Despite his deteriorating condition, he was able to enjoy a stroll in Sunnybrook ravine, go Christmas shopping and sneak away from the hospital to watch a grandson play hockey. Following a private burial, a celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 13th from 3-4 p.m. in the Second Floor Library of Hart House, University of Toronto, followed by a reception at the Hart House Gallery Grill from 4-6 p.m. In keeping with Don's loving and generous spirit, donations can be made to Sunnybrook Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, the Odette Cancer Centre or University of Toronto's School of Engineering.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020