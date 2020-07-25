FLIGG, DONALD EDWARD Born on June 19, 1931 and passed away on July 23, 2020, at the age of 89, in Toronto, Ontario. Don was the Vice President of J. Ward Broome Ltd. in Weston, Ontario, for 47 years, when he retired in 1997. He was recognized as being an expert in the industrial coatings industry through his experience in the family business. He loved to sail and spend time with his family. Don also enjoyed gardening, watching and playing sports and had a passion for food. He was also awarded the honour of being a King Scout in his youth. Don married the love of his life Claudette Bernice Broome on May 24, 1952 in Toronto, Ontario and together they raised four children. Don is survived by his wife Claudette as well as his children Bruce (Janice), Bob (Sue), Patti (Frank) and Bill (Terri). He is also survived by his Grandchildren Christine (Chris), Leanne (Sean), Michael, Bryan (Samantha), Stephen, Shauna, Tasha (Craig), Nathan (Cassandra) and Nathaniel, as well as his Great-Grandchildren Andrew, Jonathan, Heather, Charlie and George. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Myrtle Fligg. Don loved the 23rd Psalm and now rests in peace with the Lord. The family has entrusted Ward Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Visitation is scheduled at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Weston, on Sunday, July 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Monday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, please RSVP on the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com