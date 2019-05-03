Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ELROY ASHBEE. View Sign Service Information Butler Funeral Home - St. Catharines 424 Niagara Street St. Catharines , ON L2M 4W3 (905)-646-6322 Obituary

ASHBEE, DONALD ELROY January 10, 1928 - March 19, 2019 It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Don Ashbee, age 91, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Don was predeceased by his wife Mary (nee McMenemy) brother William Ashbee and sister Joyce Hartley. He leaves behind his sister Pat Phillips, son Stephen (Laurie), daughter Karen (Paul) and granddaughters, Hilary (Marland) and Valerie (Marland). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews in addition to his many long standing and loyal friends. Don was born in Toronto to Elroy and Hilda Ashbee and grew up off the Danforth. His love for sports began when he fashioned his first hockey stick out of a wooden stake with electrician's tape and glue. Whether it was playing street hockey, tobogganing, swimming, roller skating or at bat, the Ashbee brothers poured themselves into athletic pursuits. Hockey was his passion and as a young man Don was proud to have spent several seasons playing in a semi-professional league. Throughout his life and no matter where his employment took him, he ardently followed his beloved team, the Maple Leafs. Even while in the hospital he cheered on his team. Those who worked with Don also knew him to be a man of action, whether it be guiding his sales teams at Tremco to exceed targets or levying for lower real estate taxes while serving on a condominium board. Always generous with his time and wisdom, his effusive personality and never-ending sense of humor will be greatly missed. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Don's life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online condolences at

Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019

