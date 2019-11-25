Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ERIC MAHONY. View Sign Obituary

MAHONY, DONALD ERIC Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in his 74th year. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Hogg) for over 50 years. Cherished father of Dave (Tina), Scott (Cheryl) and Tim (Stephanie). Beloved grandfather of Ally, Sarah, Chase and Aspen. Donald was predeceased by his father, Eric and survived by his mother, Audrey (nee Spragg), brother Bob (Janice) and Jim (Yvonne) and nieces and nephews. Donald will also be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Don formed lifelong friendships with whose life he touched during his over 38 years as a professional engineer and his time spent with the Kinsmen Club of Canada. He enjoyed spending summer days boating and fishing and pursuing his love of photography. Special thanks to all of the caregivers at the cardiac unit at Hamilton General and V.O.N. Team. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905- 574-0405), on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Chapel Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at

