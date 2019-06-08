FLETCHER, DONALD Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto in his 99th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Verna (nee Archer), Devoted father to daughter Elaine (John Craig), son Paul, and proud grandfather to Daniel. Don served 5 years in the RCAF in World War II as a radar operator. On returning to civilian life he owned his own business before joining the Hudson's Bay Company, where he was not only a senior manager but a mentor to many who remained friends long after his retirement. In later years he was able to devote more time to his lifelong passion - fly fishing - and maintained his interests in international travel, art and book collecting. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their care and concern over the past three years. At Don's request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.

