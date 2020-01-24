|
GIFFEN, DONALD FREDERICK Passed away suddenly, at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 83. Don has reunited with the love of his life, Linda, whom he was happily married to for 56 years. Devoted father of Nancy (Tom) Miller and Murray (Sue) Giffen. Cherished Grandfather of; Jesse (Stacey) Miller, Kyle (Lauren) Miller, Scott Miller, Brianna Miller, Ryan Giffen, Shannon Giffen, and Great-Grandfather of Brody Miller. Predeceased by his sister, Beverly (Garry) Norris. Don was always happy and ready to share a joke, he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of the people that he has touched throughout his lifetime. Friends are invited to call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331), on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. In Don's memory, donations to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020