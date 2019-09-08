Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD FREDERICK KLINE. View Sign Service Information Ferguson Funeral Home 48 Boucher Street East Meaford , ON N4L 1B9 (519)-538-1320 Obituary

KLINE, DONALD FREDERICK Born in Schomberg, ON, on November 18, 1931, a son of the late Charles and Dorothea (nee Weiler) Kline, Don passed away in Meaford, ON, on September 2, 2019, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his wife Ruth (nee Moffatt), in 2005 and remembered as the much loved best friend and partner of Elaine Williamson, of Meaford. Devoted father and grandfather of Wendy Kline-Fraser (George), of Brantford, and son Travis, and Lori Sutherland (Ian) of Mississauga and children Katie and Brittney. Survived by a brother Jim (late Kay) Kline, of Toronto and predeceased by a brother Bob (late Margaret) Kline, of Georgetown and sister Mary Lou Crochet, of Cornwall and survived also by her husband Harold. Don will be fondly remembered also by Elaine's family. A devoted member of the Masonic Lodge, his home lodge being Birch Cliff #612, of Toronto, Don served the Lodge faithfully in many varied capacities for 53 years. A Masonic Remembrance Service followed by a Memorial Funeral Service will be conducted at Meaford United Church, 7 Boucher St. E., in Meaford, on Friday, September 20th, beginning at 11 a.m. Family and friends will be received in the fellowship hall at the church following. A family disposition of his cremated remains will take place at a later date. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society through the Cryptic Rite Charitable Foundation Inc. or the Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9

