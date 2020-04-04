|
PRICE, Donald Frederick 1935-2020 Son of Alec and Edith Price of Winnipeg, MB. Died peacefully, on April 1, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital. Don was born and raised in Winnipeg along with his older brother Ray, where they both graduated from the University of Manitoba. After graduation Don worked for the Hudson's Bay Company in Winnipeg and in 1961 met Jo-Anne, who had recently moved there from Toronto. They married in 1963 and moved to Saskatoon and then Montreal. They had a son, Blaine, then moved briefly to Mississauga where daughter Karen was born. Before the decade was out the family moved to Bramalea (now Brampton), which became their permanent home, living in "Canada's first suburban city". Through the first half of his career, Don worked for Wedgwood (later Waterford-Wedgwood) but joined Japanese china company Noritake in the late 1980s and was still working for them into his 70s. Don and Jo-Anne enjoyed a long retirement travelling around the world on cruise ships. Don will be deeply missed by Jo-Anne, Blaine and his wife Linda and their children Ciara and Zack, Karen and her husband John, Ray and his wife Mina as well as Don's many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in Don's memory. A celebration of life will be held once movement restrictions are lifted. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020