CAMERON, DONALD GEORGE Passed away peacefully at the Milton District Hospital on June 19, 2019 in his 91st year. He was predeceased by his loving wife Audrey, son Glenn, brother Keith and parents George and Elsie. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Gail and son-in-law Michael Rizzuto, also by his grandchildren: Brooke (Luca), Brett (Rachel) and Brittney (Matt). Donald was a longtime employee of Sun Life of Canada. He was active in Masonry and the Shriners in Montreal and Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital or Milton District Hospital. A private family memorial to be held at a later date.

Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019

