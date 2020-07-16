McGARVEY, Donald George Passed away peacefully, on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 92. Son of the late Janet McGarvey-Curzon and William McGarvey. Brother to Douglas McGarvey and Ann Corbett. Predeceased by brothers Kenneth and Robert McGarvey, Ross Curzon and sister Janet Gibbs. Born and raised in Toronto, he was infamously known as "Uncle Don" to all. He drove for Sunoco for 35 years and received many safe driving awards he was very proud of. In the early years, he loved to coach his nephew's hockey teams and picking up their teammates for early morning practices. He loved watching CP24, humming a simple tune, tracking numbers and dates on everything and most of all talking to the ladies everywhere he went. His kind gestures, flowers and cards were sure to make someone's day. He loved to laugh, was kindhearted and saw the best in everyone. A special guardian angel to Suzanne, Janice, Robert and Kelly, Brad and Vera and children...he will forever be in our hearts. Please visit www.glenoaks.ca
