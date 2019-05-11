McGEE, DONALD GEORGE Peacefully after a long, joy filled life, Don passed at Grey Bruce Health Services, Meaford, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Bradley, 2008). Loving father of David (Keri) McGee of Picton and Lesley (James) Bowles of Markdale. Outstanding grandfather to Lindsay (Steven) Bailas, Kalie (Marc) Polidoro, Leah (Tyler) Bond, Courtney (Kevin) Graham and Joshua Bowles. Don will be greatly missed by great-grandchildren Lily and Elizabeth Bailas, Andi and Molly Polidoro, Vanessa and Lucy Bond, and Ruby Graham. He was predeceased by brother Douglas. A celebration of life will take place at the Beaver Valley Ski Club on June 1st from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Senior Members Room. Don's cremated remains will be placed with Barbara in the Orono Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and tributes can be made at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019