1/1
DONALD GEORGE RAYMOND WALKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKER, DONALD GEORGE RAYMOND With his loving family by his side, Don, passed peacefully in his home, July 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Don had just celebrated his 75th birthday on June 14th doing what he loved most, spending time outside with his family on a beautiful summer's day, looking out to his "super-duper" garage which houses his British Classic Car collection. Don was born and raised in Montreal to George and Vivian Ethel Walker (nee Press) and was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children and wife of 44 years Lorna Ann Walker (nee Pergantes). Don is survived by his wife of 6 years, Diane Joyce Young-Sanderson, with whom he was blessed to find love and happiness again. Devoted father to his three daughters and their husbands, Charlene (Wayne Logan), Tricia (David Linton) and Melissa (Dave D'Amario). Adoring grandpa to Matthew and Nicholas D'Amario. Cherished brother to Darlene Romer (nee Walker) and sister-in-law Linda Susan Pergantes. Much loved by Diane's daughters and husbands Christina and Kirk Biernaskie, Sarah and Anton Mihic and doting step-grandad to Peter and Oliver Biernaskie, Carling and Sebastian Mihic. Don will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew him. A memorial service with a scotch cocktail hour will be planned for early September, 2020, at the home he shared with his beloved wife Diane in Binbrook, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ontario Wildlife Rescue. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Don's palliative care nurse, Linda Bolger, who helped bring Don and the family peace and comfort during his year and a half long battle. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
We knew each other when Don and the family lived on Rosedale Avenue in Montreal. It is a long time ago but some good memories remain of the time when we were young and had life in front of us.

Peter Steiner
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved