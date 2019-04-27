SMITH, DONALD GORDON EMERY Passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in his 77th year. Loving husband of Doreen (Dolly) for 34 years. Beloved father of Russell (Wendy) and Darren (Cindy). Step-father of Donald (Brenda) and Chris Rose. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Survived by brother George (Jean) Smith. Son of the late Gordon and Billie Smith. Special thanks to the amazing transplant team at Toronto General Hospital, the Doctors, nurses and caregivers at Southlake, especially Dr. Angling, Dr. Johnstone, and the Palliative Care team. Don's wishes were not to have a funeral, but to have a celebration of life where we can all remember him and his great spirit for life. A celebration will be held on June 2nd at Pheasant Run Golf Course from 2-5:30 p.m. Interment will take place at the Emily Cemetery in Omemee for the family in early May. Memorial donations may be made to the Southlake Palliative Care and Toronto General Hospital Transplant Unit. For directions call Lynne at 905-898-3917 ex. 240. Online at www.pheasantrungolf.com Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019