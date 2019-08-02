HANNAH, Donald Gordon Surrounded by his three children, Don passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Post Inn Village at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Ellie for almost 60 years. Awesome father of Ron (Phyllis), Susan and Lisa (Matt) Kohler. Cherished papa to Kelsey, Hannah, Jane and Ryan. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home Burlington Chapel (2241 New Street, Burlington), on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. with shared memories at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Hamilton/Halton Region or the Salvation Army. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019