McINTYRE, Donald GORDON 1946 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Kipling Acres Nursing Home on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 72, after suffering strokes in 2014. Loving father of Shelley D. McIntyre and her partner Alan Fazeli. Cherished Poppa of Aidynn and Caleigh. Donald will be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10–11 a.m. with a Memorial Service to be celebrated in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. The Interment will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 12 p.m. at the Paisley Cemetery, 1300 Bruce County Road No. 11, Paisley, Ontario. Family and Friends are welcome to send flowers in remembrance of Donald, as he wished. Online condolences can be made at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019