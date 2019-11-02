WATERS, DONALD GORDON Passed away peacefully at Parkland on the Glen, Mississauga, on October 28, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Aileen Waters. Loving father to Rick, Donna, Steve and Lauren. Loving grandfather to Billy, Jeffrey, Jason, Ryan, Shayne, Roger and John. Loving great-grandfather to Hannah and Kai. Don will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humour. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank all of his wonderful caregivers. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Online tributes may be made through www.skinnerandmiddlebrook.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019