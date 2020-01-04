|
PLAXTON, DONALD GORDON WILSON November 9, 1925 – December 26, 2019 "Quick dash to the finish…" Don orchestrated his exit just as he did his life – on his own terms and with his wry humour. He died on Boxing Day, after just 6 hours in palliative care. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dorothy Jean (Palmer), father of Doug (Gail Sinclair), Dana Turnbull (Doug), Drew (Arlene), David (Alison Lansdown), and Derek (Brenda Doig). Adored grandfather to 12, and great-grandfather to one little girl. Don graduated from Osgoode Hall in 1951 and practiced law in Richmond Hill, Ontario for 65 years. He played bridge for even longer. Don also held a great love for Georgian Bay and the cottage he shared with his family in Honey Harbour. As he said this past summer, "You merely exist in the city, but you truly live on the Bay". His family invites you to a celebration of his life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Thornhill Country Club, 7994 Yonge Street, Thornhill, Ontario at 2:00 pm. Family Memories will be shared at 3:00 p.m. For full obituary and to offer condolences and stories please visit Marshall Funeral Home at marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020