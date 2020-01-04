|
|
McNICOL, DONALD (DON) GRAHAM In his 92nd year, Don passed away peacefully at his home at Amica Unionville on Monday, December 30, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Malcolm and Margaret McNicol (Buck), brothers Doug (Mary) and Norman and his sister Sheila (Sid) Kerslake. Devoted husband to the late Barbara (Beamish) for 65 years. Dear father to Rob (Denise), Graham (Tomoko) and Pam Caswell (Wayne). Loving Grandpa to Rina, Mia, Jenna, Braedon, Dana (Matt), Lori (Michael). He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Don was born and raised in Winnipeg and completed high school at Glebe Collegiate when his family moved to Ottawa. He found true "love" on the tennis courts and dated Barbara throughout his years studying at Carleton University and earning his Masters at Columbia University in New York. He married his sweetheart on Valentine's Day in 1953. His career included working at Philips Corporation in Leaside, Canada Starch Company in Montreal and various roles for the federal government in Ottawa, including a posting at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. This was an experience of a lifetime for him that he shared with his family and where he made many special lifelong friends. Don was a true gentleman, friend and loyal family man. He had a unique sense of humour and positive outlook on life. He enjoyed travelling around the world and stayed active into his retirement years, allowing him to age "gracefully" and enjoy life to its fullest. To all the staff at Amica Unionville, thank you for the love, care and hugs provided to Don over the years. Cremation has already occurred. A private family service will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. A Reception for family and friends will follow from 2-4 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave. in Markham. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Markham Stouffville Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020