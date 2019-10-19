Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. DONALD HARLAND SMITH. View Sign Obituary

SMITH, DR. DONALD HARLAND It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Dr. Donald Harland Smith on October 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Don was a family physician in Stouffville for 59 years. During that time, with his professional but always compassionate and never hurried approach to medicine, he touched the lives of hundreds and he will be greatly missed by all. Born in Windsor, the son of Roy and Muriel Smith, Don studied medicine at the University of Toronto and graduated in 1952. He completed his internship at Toronto's East General Hospital and the Hospital for Sick Children. Simultaneous to pursuing a medical career, Don also served with the Royal Canadian Air Force 411 Squadron (Downsview), rising to the rank of Flight Lieutenant. Don had a great passion for flying and for many decades continued to be a licensed pilot and a civil aviation medical examiner. Don is survived by his children Patricia, Donald (Maureen), Jennifer (Scott), Shelley (Steve), and 7 grandchildren, Colin, Joshua, Brendan (Elaine), Kevan, Jessica, Troy, Jack and great-grandchild Hawkley. Thank you to all the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital, The Reactivation Care Centre, ReachView Village, and Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for all the tremendous kindness extended to our father and family over the past many months. Friends are invited to join the family in a celebration of Don's life at the Stouffville Legion Hall, 150 Mostar St., on Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3 to 5 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to Parkinson Canada

