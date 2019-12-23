Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD HAROLD PARR. View Sign Service Information Wall-Custance Funeral Home 206 Norfolk Street Guelph , ON N1H 4K3 (519)-822-0051 Obituary

PARR, DONALD HAROLD Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved husband and best friend for 66 years to Ruth (Thomas). Don and Ruth had many happy years at Gull Lake watching their grandchildren grow. Loved father of David Parr (Rose) (Guelph), Catherine Parr Hughes (Charles) (Markham), and Donna Parr (Jan Burghardt) (Toronto). Loving and extremely proud grandfather of Chris and Tricia Hughes, Thomas, Michael, Daniel, and Kasha Burghardt, and Jamie (Anindita), Grace (Albert), Max, and Jacob Parr. Dear brother of Carol Ann Little. Treasured Uncle of many nephews and nieces and friend and mentor to thousands. Don was a minister with the United Church of Canada and served at Dublin Street United Church (Guelph), St. Andrew's United Church (Markham), Highlands United Church (Edmonton), and Northminster United (Calgary) and several churches in Empress, Alberta for 66 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Guelph and the Wellington Men's Club and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition Award. Don was truly one of Gods humble servants who taught us to love unconditionally and see and believe in the good in everyone. Friends will be received at Dublin Street United Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington or Dublin Street United Church - Justice and Outreach Committee would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to WALL- CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051.

PARR, DONALD HAROLD Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved husband and best friend for 66 years to Ruth (Thomas). Don and Ruth had many happy years at Gull Lake watching their grandchildren grow. Loved father of David Parr (Rose) (Guelph), Catherine Parr Hughes (Charles) (Markham), and Donna Parr (Jan Burghardt) (Toronto). Loving and extremely proud grandfather of Chris and Tricia Hughes, Thomas, Michael, Daniel, and Kasha Burghardt, and Jamie (Anindita), Grace (Albert), Max, and Jacob Parr. Dear brother of Carol Ann Little. Treasured Uncle of many nephews and nieces and friend and mentor to thousands. Don was a minister with the United Church of Canada and served at Dublin Street United Church (Guelph), St. Andrew's United Church (Markham), Highlands United Church (Edmonton), and Northminster United (Calgary) and several churches in Empress, Alberta for 66 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Guelph and the Wellington Men's Club and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition Award. Don was truly one of Gods humble servants who taught us to love unconditionally and see and believe in the good in everyone. Friends will be received at Dublin Street United Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington or Dublin Street United Church - Justice and Outreach Committee would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to WALL- CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051. www.wallcustance.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close