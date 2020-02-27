Home

HAWS, DONALD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald on February 19, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Harrison). Survived by brothers Al and Gord and predeceased by his brother Frank. Friends may call at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 410 Goldhawk Trail, Toronto (416-299-6537) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service beginning at 12 noon. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough.
