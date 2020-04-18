BESSELL, Donald Hugh It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Hugh Bessell on April 10, 2020 from pneumonia in Toronto. Hugh is survived by his wife Pat, daughters, Jennifer Bourgeois (Paul), Allison Bessell, granddaughters, Ashleigh and Emma Bourgeois, sister Jane Hoffman (Dale), nieces Carolyn Hoffman, Gina Ursulak and nephew David Hoffman. Hugh was born in Calgary on May 30, 1941 to Les and Flora Bessell. He received all his formal education in Alberta graduating from University of Alberta with a B.Comm in 1964 and receiving his CA designation in 1966. This led to a successful career in public accounting retiring from the position of COO and Deputy Chairman of KPMG. He received the FCA designation from both Alberta and Ontario Institutes. Hugh felt strongly that one should give back to his profession and the community not just through donation but also by participation. His record of service started in University and continued well into retirement. Hugh served on the executive of the Student's Union University of Calgary, was a founding member, board member and President of the U of C Alumni Association and member of the U of C senate. Over the years he served on many boards and committees of his profession including the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Alberta serving as President (1982-83), the Board of Governors CICA, chair of committees of Education and Specialization, and member of the Legal Liability Task Force (1997-2000). Hugh was board member and Chairman of the Calgary Housing Authority and a member of the Advisory Council on Housing to Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs. In retirement Hugh did consulting, expert witness assignments and served on the board of Connacher Oil and Gas (Calgary) Wycliffe College (University of Toronto) and Trillium Housing. Travel became the main focus in retirement and Hugh and Pat travelled extensively, Maui in the winter being the favorite second only to visits to see Ashleigh and Emma in Boston. Over the past 10 years Hugh faced many heath challenges and the family are very grateful to the many doctors who participated in his care. First and foremost Dr. Bernie Gosevitz for his medical expertise, friendship and facilitating the excellent care Hugh received from the doctors and staff at UHN. A special thank you to Dr. Diane Donat, Dr. Heather Ross, Dr. Mark Osten, Dr. Peter Tai, Dr. Clodagh Ryan and Dr. Rob Beecroft. Also Dr. Marcon at St. Michael's. We will forever miss Hugh's wisdom, judgment, guidance and wonderful sense of humour but find comfort in knowing after a valiant fight for 10 years he now rests in peace. Due to COVID-19 and its restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit http:// support.tgwhf.ca/goto/HughBessell or call 416- 603-5300. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.