INGRAM, DONALD 1937 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Kay for 58 years. Loving father of Paul (Michelle), Kristen (Graham) and Peter (Leanne). Proud Papa of Teal, Jayne, Nicole, Ryan, Laura, Julia, Paige and Kaitlin. Don will also be missed by his brother Allan, his nieces and nephews and many dear friends. As a mechanical engineer, Don worked primarily in the gas industry with many successful years at Union Gas and Trans-Canada Pipelines, followed by his final post as President of Consulting Engineers of Ontario. His spare time was spent largely on the Holimont ski slopes in Ellicottville and on many golf courses - often on the hunt for golf balls! A Celebration of Don's life will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston, 244 Victoria St. E., on April 27th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the University of Toronto Engineering Department, would be greatly appreciated.

244 Victoria Street East

Alliston , ON L9R 1V6

