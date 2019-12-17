BROWN, DONALD JAMES B. P. H. E. On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Don passed peacefully in his sleep in his 88th year. Don grew up in Cabbagetown and attended the University of Toronto for Physical and Health Education. He had a long career as an educator starting at Earl Haig S.S. and then 30 years at Victoria Park S.S. He was a much admired and respected swimming and football coach. He was a founder of both the Girls Soccer Program and the Senior Men's Soccer Program at St. Andrews Soccer Club. He had a passion for art, painting, cycling, swimming and travel. In recent years, he cherished his second home, in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland. He was active and social, enjoying regular outings with former colleagues and even maintaining a "coffee klatch" with his childhood Cabbagetown friends. Don is survived by his wife Gloria, children, Kevin (Teena), Laura, Paul (Dana) and Valerie (Randy). He was the proud and devoted grandfather to Amy (Sam), Colin (Heather), Lukas (Isabella), Emmalee, Cameron, Landon, Chloe and Jack and great-grandchildren, Harriette, Thomas and Maisie. Lovingly remembered by his sister Leona. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road (east of St. Clair Avenue). Service in the Chapel on Friday, December 20th at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be left at mcdbrownscarb.ca. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019