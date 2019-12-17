Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JAMES BROWN. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

BROWN, DONALD JAMES B. P. H. E. On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Don passed peacefully in his sleep in his 88th year. Don grew up in Cabbagetown and attended the University of Toronto for Physical and Health Education. He had a long career as an educator starting at Earl Haig S.S. and then 30 years at Victoria Park S.S. He was a much admired and respected swimming and football coach. He was a founder of both the Girls Soccer Program and the Senior Men's Soccer Program at St. Andrews Soccer Club. He had a passion for art, painting, cycling, swimming and travel. In recent years, he cherished his second home, in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland. He was active and social, enjoying regular outings with former colleagues and even maintaining a "coffee klatch" with his childhood Cabbagetown friends. Don is survived by his wife Gloria, children, Kevin (Teena), Laura, Paul (Dana) and Valerie (Randy). He was the proud and devoted grandfather to Amy (Sam), Colin (Heather), Lukas (Isabella), Emmalee, Cameron, Landon, Chloe and Jack and great-grandchildren, Harriette, Thomas and Maisie. Lovingly remembered by his sister Leona. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road (east of St. Clair Avenue). Service in the Chapel on Friday, December 20th at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be left at mcdbrownscarb.ca. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

