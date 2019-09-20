Guest Book View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Obituary

STRUPAT, DONALD JAMES JOSEPH April 20, 1925 - August 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Don (Strupe) in his 95th year on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto, Ontario. Don was predeceased by his wife, Edith Louise (nee Thistle) Strupat, his mother, Rose Mary (nee Chittick) Strupat, his father, Ronald Julius Strupat, brothers, George, Ron and John, sisters, Helen (Caston) and Anna (Bruce). Don is survived by his spouse, Patricia Ann Spear. Don was a devoted uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews who have been special to him. Don will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many close friends. He was loved and respected by everyone that he met. Don encouraged everyone to strive to do their best, as he did all of his life. Don will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, sense of humour, good nature, love of his family, generous and strong spirit, and for being a true gentleman. Don was born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, where he spent his first two years with his family, up to his father's death. Don's mother Rose Mary (nee Chittick) moved the family to London, Ontario. Don attended the De La Salle Catholic Boys School while working at Labatt's and Central Aircraft, London, Ontario. He joined the navy at age 18 from 1943 to 1945. Don graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1950 with a business degree. Don cherished all of his family and in particular his dear mother Rose who was the matriarch of the Strupat clan. Don moved to Toronto after university and had a very distinguished career in the automobile industry. He was the past Owner and President of Lawrence Park Motors in Toronto; the President of the Toronto Automobile Dealership Association for 1986 and 1987; and member of the Board of Directors; and was the past President of the Canadian International Automobile Show. Don and his first wife founded the Edith and Donald Strupat Charitable Foundation. This foundation has provided financial support to various charitable organizations over many years. An important part of Don's life was the 35 years of living as much of the year as possible at John's Island Club, Vero Beach, Florida. Don made many strong friendships in Florida, while enjoying the weather and variety of sports activities. Don was a sports enthusiast all of his life. He was an honorary member of the Toronto Granite Club; member of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club; Beacon Hall Golf Club; John's Island Golf Club, Vero Beach, Florida; and the loyal ancient Honourable Order of the Unicorn. At these clubs, Don shared his knowledge of sports by teaching others. He also developed strong friendships while demonstrating his ability and passion for all types of sports. Special thank you to the LFSW 1st floor team at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre who have taken exceptional care of Don since he moved there on April 21, 2015. Thank you to Dr. Hung, the LFSE 1st floor team and the pastors who helped Don through the last two days of his life. Sunnybrook Veterans Centre provided Don with a safe, comfortable environment for four and one half years. The activities, entertainment, garden, and every team member provided Don with contentment. Special thank you to Cecily Baker, who was Don's devoted caregiver during his time at the Veterans Centre. Cecily and Don had a special relationship and shared many laughs, walks and chats. Cecily ensured that Don was involved in the activities that Don loved, such as the sing-along groups and countless walks in the garden. A Celebration of Don's Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). Reception to follow. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, London, ON, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Don's wish is for donations to be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, 16th Floor, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8. Condolences may be forwarded through



