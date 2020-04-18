DONALD JAMES MacLACHLAN
MacLACHLAN, DONALD JAMES Donald James MacLachlan, nicknamed Magoo, passed away peacefully, in his 88th year. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen (Kellar). Magoo leaves behind his children Cheryl, Craig, Scott and Richard (Dana). Grandchildren Paul, Chantel, Colton, Amanda, Sawyer and Brett. Great-grandchildren Gio, Reno, Santino and Jett. Dear son of the late Arthur and Arylne MacLachlan. For 33 years, Donald worked as an air traffic controller transferring to exotic places like Goose Bay, Labrador and Moncton, New Brunswick, where his children learned the various East Coast dialects. After many years of traipsing through the Maritimes, he rewarded his wife by moving back to Ontario, ending his career at Pearson Airport. He was an active man running marathons and competing in triathlons, keeping his promise to never let his kids or grandkids outrun him. How we will miss his humour, love of dogs and the daily feeding of his birds and squirrels. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity close to your heart. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
