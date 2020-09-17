1/
DONALD JAMES PAUL SCHMITZ
SCHMITZ, DONALD JAMES PAUL 1946 - 2020 In his sleep, Donald died after a lengthy illness on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by his father Kenneth L. Schmitz, his mother Lillian (neé Patterson), and his brother Geoff, Donald is survived by his son Michael (Lucelle), his four daughters Emily, Jessica (Calvin) Kersey, Eden, and Nicole (Michael) Bettencourt, his sister Anne (Donn Layne), his brother Jonathan (Elizabeth), and his grandchildren Isolde, Reece, Ellie, Geneviève, Stapleton, and Sillanpää, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on June 6 1946, Donald grew up in Toronto, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Indiana, Washington DC, and Germany. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 serving in Vietnam in 1967 and eventually being honorably discharged in 1972. During such time Donald returned to Canada to complete a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Toronto graduating in 1973. Donald held various occupations and in 1984 married Wendy Lynn, the mother of his five children. Moving from Toronto, Donald and his family lived in Gravenhurst, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Donald eventually settled in Vancouver, British Columbia where he became fondly known by his friends as 'Dutch.' Dutch, Donald, Dad will be remembered for his love of classical literature, cuisine, and old films. His endless repository and insight of the natural sciences, his traditional mannerisms, good humour, and imagination will rest forever in the minds and hearts of his loved ones. The family wishes to thank the healthcare community, support services, and especially his close friends in Vancouver for their loving support and care during these last few months of his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed online (www.catholic-cemeteries.com) where condolences may be made from afar.



Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
