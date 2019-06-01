Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald James STEVENS. View Sign Obituary

STEVENS, Donald James It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Don Stevens, while surrounded by family, on May 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Don will always be remembered with love by Dianne, his wife of 49 years, his children Daniel (Athena Maio), Aleisha, and Scott (Sarah Armstrong), grandchildren Nicola, Ryan, Jaelyn, Liam and Riley, and siblings Larry Stevens and Marilyn Stevens. Born on August 27, 1946 in North York, Ontario, Don graduated from Finch Avenue Public School and Earl Haig Secondary School, and attended University of Toronto where he completed his B.P.H.E. (1969) and his B.Ed. (1970). Don dedicated his life to teaching, mentorship, and excellence in athletics through coaching. He taught and was a Department Head at Mackenzie Collegiate, a co-ordinator of Physical and Health Education for North York, and a Vice-principal at Don Mills Collegiate. An avid athlete himself, Don loved the outdoors and active living; he could often be found outside distance running, cycling, hiking, or camping. As well, he was a skilled wood worker who built bedroom suites for his three children, a cedar strip canoe, and numerous decks for friends and family. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at King's Riding Golf Club, 14700 Bathurst St., King City, L7B 1K5. Words of remembrance and tributes will be at 2:30 p.m. Family, friends, former students and colleagues wishing to attend are welcome. The family would like to thank the staff at Simcoe Manor Home and Matthew's House Hospice for the care and kindness provided to Don and his family in the last months of Don's life. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either place: Simcoe Manor Long Term Care Home, 5988 8th Line, Beeton, ON L0G 1A0; Matthew's House Hospice, 131 Wellington Street East, Alliston, ON L9R 0G7.

