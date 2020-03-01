|
WESTBROOK, Donald James Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Chester Village Long Term Care Facility, at the age of 102. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his dear children, Carol and Kevin (Margaret). Predeceased by his wife Helen, of 72 years in 2013, and his son Murray, in 2003. Donald also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by wonderful extended family members and amazing friends. Donald was born in Edmonton Alberta in 1917. He attended the Ontario School for the Blind in Brantford, Ontario, arriving in 1928, where he learned his trade of piano tuning and repair. This is where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Helen Self. He loved his trade and was very successful at it despite his challenge of being blind. He loved his work so much that he continued with it until the age of 90. A private interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory to the W. Ross MacDonald School in Brantford would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020