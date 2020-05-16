BERGSTROM, DONALD JEFFREY (DONNY) Died May 12, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, the same hospital he was born in, on November 18, 1961. Don was the seventh of seven children born to Elisabeth and Arnold Bergstrom, (both predeceased) of Whitby, Ontario. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barb (née Montgomery), two beloved children, Brendan and Rachel, sister-in-law Bev, mother-in-law Ann Montgomery, siblings Ingrid, John, Dave and Ray Bergstrom, as well as many nieces and nephews. Two additional brothers, Tom and Bill are predeceased. Scores of friends Donny grew up with in Port Whitby also mourn his passing. He left us too early. Donny was a dedicated, strong man through all the challenges life threw his way. He was a determined, laugh-loving child and adult who loved the Toronto Maple Leafs as much as sitting by a lake with a fishing pole dangling in the water. He spent many years as a PNA at Whitby Psychiatric Hospital (now known as Ontario Shores Centre for Metal Health Sciences) before attending Durham College in the early 90s to graduate as an RPN. His commitment to Ontario Shores was strong and in all, he provided over 35 years of total service there, following in the footsteps of his mom, "Betty B" and his brother Bill. Condolences and memories may be left at the Oshawa Funeral Home website, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/oshawa-on/donald-bergstrom-9181441 Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held this coming summer, TBD. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by Don's grieving family.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.