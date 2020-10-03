1/
Donald John CHOLMONDELEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHOLMONDELEY, Donald John Peacefully passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Dearly beloved husband of Janice. Loving father of Heather (Tom), Brian (Robin), Adam (Erin), Graham (Chantal) and Keith (Katie). Cherished grandfather of Shelby and Sierra. Brother to Linda. Donald will be sadly missed by his friend Trinket. Retiree of York and Toronto Hydro. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on, Saturday, October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Visitation times, webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved