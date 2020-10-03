CHOLMONDELEY, Donald John Peacefully passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Dearly beloved husband of Janice. Loving father of Heather (Tom), Brian (Robin), Adam (Erin), Graham (Chantal) and Keith (Katie). Cherished grandfather of Shelby and Sierra. Brother to Linda. Donald will be sadly missed by his friend Trinket. Retiree of York and Toronto Hydro. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on, Saturday, October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.