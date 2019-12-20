CONNELL, DONALD JOHN Passed in his 88th year, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Loving husband of Maureen for 61 years. Cherished and fun loving father of Kelly (Allan Linklater) and Jane (Alexander Rakochevich). Gramps will be sadly missed by Stephen, Amy and Alexa. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Jimmy. Donald will be fondly remembered by his cousins, nieces, the congregation of Westway United Church and "The Bridge Club" and all his dear friends. Friends and family may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of the service to be held in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 20, 2019