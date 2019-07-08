MACKAY, Donald John Harris It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Donald John Harris Mackay, age 90, at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, June 30, 2019. Don, a graduate of North Toronto Collegiate Institute and later University of Toronto, went on to a distinguished career as a lifelong insurance professional. Loved by many, Don's keen intellect was matched by only his kindness, warmth and natural ability to connect with anyone on any subject. Don loved life, always had a kind word to say, a story to share, a passion for golf and a commitment to fitness. He was a devoted husband to Marilyn and is survived by his much-loved daughter Sue (Darren) and son, John, to whom he was a cherished father, former wife and friend Joyce and sibling Kay (Jim). Don was stepfather to Craig (Laura) and Jacquelyn and always a loving and giving "Grandpa Don" to Diana, John and Marin. He was preceded in death by sister Norma and parents Dugald and Chrissy. Heartfelt thanks for the professional care and compassion given Don by his caregivers at Sunnybrook. The family will be holding a private service.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019