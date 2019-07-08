Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald John Harris MACKAY. View Sign Obituary

MACKAY, Donald John Harris It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Donald John Harris Mackay, age 90, at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, June 30, 2019. Don, a graduate of North Toronto Collegiate Institute and later University of Toronto, went on to a distinguished career as a lifelong insurance professional. Loved by many, Don's keen intellect was matched by only his kindness, warmth and natural ability to connect with anyone on any subject. Don loved life, always had a kind word to say, a story to share, a passion for golf and a commitment to fitness. He was a devoted husband to Marilyn and is survived by his much-loved daughter Sue (Darren) and son, John, to whom he was a cherished father, former wife and friend Joyce and sibling Kay (Jim). Don was stepfather to Craig (Laura) and Jacquelyn and always a loving and giving "Grandpa Don" to Diana, John and Marin. He was preceded in death by sister Norma and parents Dugald and Chrissy. Heartfelt thanks for the professional care and compassion given Don by his caregivers at Sunnybrook. The family will be holding a private service.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close