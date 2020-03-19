|
HAWTHORNE, DONALD JOHN 1933 - 2020 The family is saddened to announce that Don, loving husband of Pat (nee Hebson) for 55 years, passed away on March 17, 2020. Our daughter, Joanne Dippel passed away 5 years ago and left behind her son Benjamin and his dad Darcy Dippel, of Calgary. Don is survived by our son Gary, his wife Jennifer Klein and their daughters Katy and Anna, of Winnipeg. Thank you to cousin Brian Birchell for his help and time. Due to travel restrictions, the cremation will take place now, and the Memorial Service will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home at a later date to be announced in the newspaper.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020