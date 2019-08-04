ROUTLEY, Donald John It is with great sadness the Routley family announces the passing of Don, peacefully at home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in his 85th year, after a gallant fight with prostate cancer. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Ann (Nancy) Routley. Proud and loving father of the David, Andrea (Sandy) and the late Miles (Apryle). Grandfather to Derek Daigle, Dylan Daigle (Alyssa), Randy Routley (Kim), Tyler Routley and great-grandfather to Moravia and soon to be Leona. Don was loved by family friend Dianne Hutchison and her children Grant, David and the late Jennette Hutchison. He will also be missed by sisters-in-law Nora Roberts, Corine Mills, Marilyn Jenns and many nieces and nephews. A Private family service will be held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Don, donations can be made to The Canadian Mental Health Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019