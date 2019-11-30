WYLIE, DONALD JOHN December 2, 1932 November 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Toronto in his 87th year. Loving father of Mike (Keri), Linda (Mark) and Janet (Graham); grandfather of Christopher, Matthew and Marla; devoted brother of Nancy (Tyrrill). Don had a zest for life and loved nothing better than to socialize with his numerous friends and family across the globe. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at 147 Elder Street for their compassionate care. A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019