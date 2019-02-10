Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JONES. View Sign





JONES, DONALD With much sadness, the family of Donald Jones announces his peaceful passing at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Irene (2009). Loving father to Raymond (Diana), Peter (Julie), Kathy Phillips (Larry) and Robert (Paula). Proud grandfather of Ben, Jenny, Chris, Devon and Simon. Proud great-grandfather of Kyle, Emily, Claire, Morley, Olivia, Liam and Dylan. Born in Wales, Donald raised his family in the east end of Toronto where he lived for over 50 years. Donald and Irene then moved to Oshawa and finally Burlington. Donald joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943 and spent his World War II years stationed in England. Family and friends will remember him as a hard-working man who did whatever was required to support his family. He loved cars and was a sportsman who excelled at any sport he tried. Nothing made him happier than 18 holes, rain or shine. The family of Donald would like to thank the staff of the Zimmerman House at Burloak Long Term Care Facility for the kind and compassionate care they provided Donald during his stay there. A Time to Remember will be held at Oakview Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. with tributes at 1 p.m. Donald will be interred at the Toronto Necropolis in Toronto. Donations in memory of Donald may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close